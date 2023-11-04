USMNT stars Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi both score as PSV put six past Heracles in Eredivisie demolition

PSV were rampant against Heracles, scoring six times with Americans Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi getting goals in the lopsided win.

TELL ME MORE: Tillman's goal was the third in the rout, coming in the 65th minute. Luuk de Jong and Jerdy Schouten had scored before him, giving PSV a 2-0 advantage heading into half-time, but Tillman's finish put the game to bed 20 minutes into the second half. Pepi, meanwhile got a goal and an assist, teeing up Andre Ramalho Silva in the 69th minute before getting a goal of his own in the 90th.

THE BIG PICTURE: The goal was Pepi's fourth of the season and third in the Eredivisie, as the American largely remains a backup to De Jong. Tillman, meanwhile, has had a more consistent role, and has now scored four times in league play for the Dutch giants.

WHAT NEXT PSV: PSV will hope to use the momentum generated by this lopsided win as they head toward the Champions League, where they'll host Lens on Wednesday needing a result to keep hopes of progression alive.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐