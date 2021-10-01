USMNT star Reyna not ready for Borussia Dortmund return as Haaland also remains sidelined

The American midfielder should be ready for action after the international break, with the Norwegian striker also nursing an injury at present

Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose has ruled Giovanni Reyna and Erling Haaland out of his immediate plans, but the hope is that both will be ready to resume domestic action after the international break.

United States international playmaker Reyna has been sidelined since picking up a hamstring problem while away with his country in September.

He will not be rushed back for a Bundesliga clash with Augsburg on Saturday, with Rose looking for the talented 18-year-old to make a meeting with Mainz on October 16.

What has been said?

Asked for an update on Reyna’s fitness, Rose told reporters: “We hope to get Gio Reyna fit for Mainz and will also play a test match during the break.

“In addition, we naturally hope to be able to welcome all national team players back to Dortmund in good health.”

What about Haaland?

While looking forward to seeing Reyna come back into contention, Dortmund are also desperate to have Haaland at their disposal as quickly as possible.

The prolific Norwegian striker, who has netted 11 goals through eight appearances this season, has sat out a 1-0 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach and a 1-0 Champions League win over Sporting with a thigh problem.

He will be prevented from heading off on World Cup qualifying duty as a result, with Rose looking to ease a talismanic presence back to full health.

The BVB boss added on Haaland: “He will stay with us for the time being and not travel to the Norwegian national team.”

Any other news?

Reyna and Haaland will be taking in enforced absences during the next round of international fixtures, but they will be joined in the Dortmund camp by Jude Bellingham.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been left out of the latest England squad, with Rose pleased to see a hot prospect being handled with care as he is granted a much-needed rest.

“Jude Bellingham always wants to play, but it is a good decision by the England coach not to select him,” Rose said.

“The last weeks and months have been intense. We have to take care of the boys, the decision is very smart.”

