WATCH: USMNT defender Walker Zimmerman follows up World Cup run with first goal of MLS season with Nashville SC

U.S. men's national team starter Walker ZImmerman scored the first goal of the MLS season to give Nashville SC an early lead against NYCFC.

WHAT HAPPENED? Zimmerman fired home in the 24th minute, taking advantage of a scramble in the box following a free kick. The ball appeared to be cleared off the line, but it turned out to be too late as Zimmerman was rewarded with the first goal of the 2023 season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zimmerman is expected to be a regular for the USMNT once again to start the 2026 World Cup cycle, having already featured in January camp. The 29-year-old defender started three games for the USMNT at the World Cup, helping the U.S. reach the quarterfinal round before succumbing to the Netherlands.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? Zimmerman could be a part of the USMNT's Nations League roster in March as they face off with Grenada and El Salvador