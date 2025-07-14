'I’m nervous for him' - Former USMNT and MLS striker Herculez Gomez expresses concern over Malik Tillman's Bayer Leverkusen move

The ESPN FC analyst has voiced significant reservations about USMNT midfielder’s recent transfer and has warned about the enormous expectations

Former U.S. international Herculez Gomez addressed Malik Tillman's high-profile move from PSV Eindhoven to Bayer Leverkusen and admitted that he’s nervous for the USMNT star. The 23-year-old enjoyed an excellent 2025 Gold Cup and immediately signed for the 2023-24 Bundesliga champions from PSV. Gomez expressed nervousness about Tillman's situation, noting the American is already facing unrealistic expectations to fill the role of Florian Wirtz, creating immense pressure before he's even settled at the club.

“Well it’s a massive move and a well-deserved move,” Gomez said on the Futbol Americas podcast. “It’s two very successful seasons at PSV and before that one very successful season at Rangers…He’s going to be a big player, but I’m nervous for him. People are looking at Malik Tillman like he’s going to be the replacement for Florian Writz. That’s not going to be the situation here; he’s not that player, those are big shoes to fill!

“You’re going into a set-up where Xabi Alonso and ‘that’ Bayer Leverkusen left a massive imprint, and to repeat, or come anywhere close, is going to be difficult. And then the man in charge of that is Erik ten Hag, whom I don’t have the most confidence in. So I’m very nervous for Malik Tillman, it’s a massive move for him, and he’s going to go into a set-up where I think he’s going to be used to. But by no means do I think it’s going to be an easy challenge.”

Tillman's move to Leverkusen comes with significant challenges beyond just adapting to a new league. The American midfielder faces unprecedented pressure to perform at a club coming off their most successful spell ever. Bayer Leverkusen supporters can take some solace in the fact that the midfielder himself arrives on the back of an impressive season with former side PSV - scoring 12 goals and two assists for the Dutch champions.

Tillman will join his new teammates at Leverkusen later this month after being handed a short break following his Gold Cup participation with the USMNT.