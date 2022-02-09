United States national team star Weston McKennie has admitted that Juventus can easily replace him if he doesn't perform and revealed his love for Harry Potter books while looking back on his youth.

McKennie is now midway through his second full season at Juve, having initially been snapped up from Schalke in the summer of 2020.

The 23-year-old helped the Italian giants win two domestic trophies in his debut campaign and has been a regular in Massimiliano Allegri's starting XI so far this term, but is aware that his position is far from safe.

What's been said?

McKennie, who is under contract at the Allianz Stadium until 2025, has told DAZN of the weight of expectation he feels at Juve: "Right now, yes, I'm happy here. One of the things you dream about is playing in a great club with an important history, with many fans, the atmosphere.

"But football is such an unpredictable sport, you have your ups and downs. I have learned in so many different ways that football is big business and if you can't perform at a club like Juventus, replacing you is as easy as signing you.

"Now I'm happy, I'm doing well and I hope to continue, but no one knows what the future holds."

McKennie on Harry Potter

McKennie also paid tribute to his mother for the role she has played in his football career, from his humble beginnings in the United States and Germany to his present-day life in Turin.

The USMNT midfielder recalls her passing on the Harry Potter book series from his grandmother, which started off his deep fascination with the fantasy story that has since been adapted into multiple films.

"My mom told me that my grandmother had bought me the whole collection of Harry Potter books. I was very happy, I loved the designs on the covers," he said.

McKennie added on the advice his mother continues to give him at Juve: "My number one fan? Yes, sure, still today. She still sends me the messages before and after the games.

Article continues below

“'Today you look a bit heavy, you have to be faster, defend better' or 'You played well, nice goal, you surprised me.'

"I always tell her 'Mom, you don't know anything about football!' and she replies 'I've been around the fields as much as you have!'"

Further reading