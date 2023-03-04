'I wouldn't want to face the USMNT!' - Liverpool academy star Keyrol Figueroa explains why he chose Americans over Honduras

- Son of Honduras legend Maynor Figueroa
- Already represented USMNT at U-17 level
- Joked he wouldn't want to face Americans
WHAT HAPPENED? The teenage striker is the son of former Wigan Athletic star Maynor Figueroa, who retired a Honduras legend having made a staggering 181 appearances for La H. Keyrol, on the other hand, has elected a different international career path entirely, and joked that he'd rather be a part of the USMNT's "very special group" than play against them.
WHAT THEY SAID: “This team has coaches and players from all over,” Figueroa told Soccer America. “So the fact that we adapted and played as a team, as a unit, we should be proud of ourselves for that. We are a very special group. It's something that people should be looking forward to in the future. I'm happy to be on this team because I wouldn't be happy to be playing against this team, to be honest! I believe in every single one of them, every single player that our coaches bring in is a talent - a different talent, a different piece of the puzzle. I couldn't be prouder. I'm just happy that I'm on their side.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Figueroa - who arrived at Liverpool as an Under-14 player - already has 10 caps for the USMNT's under-17 side. The center forward scored an impressive seven goals in seven matches in the CONCACAF U-17 Championship this year, helping his team reach the final before losing 3-1 to Mexico. His efforts have also helped the USMNT qualify for the U-17 World Cup in Peru.
WHAT NEXT FOR FIGUEROA? Unlike Alejandro Zendejas, who is yet to choose between the USMNT or Mexico, Figueroa's choice of allegiance will be a boost to the USMNT, whose U-17 World Cup campaign gets underway in November.