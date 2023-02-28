USMNT showdown! Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson all start in Fulham-Leeds FA Cup clash

Tuesday's FA Cup clash between Fulham and Leeds will have a massive U.S. men's national team flavor to it as four Americans were selected to start.

McKennie and Adams start for Leeds

Robinson and Ream named to Fulham XI

Aaronson on Leeds bench

WHAT HAPPENED? Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie were named to Leeds' starting XI, with the USMNT duo remaining in a double pivot next to one another. Fulham, meanwhile, selected both of their American standouts, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson, to start together in defense.

A fifth American could end up joining the fray as Brenden Aaronson was named to the Leeds' bench by Javi Gracia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match will be of massive interest in the U.S., with all four players named to the starting XI playing key roles for the USMNT in Qatar. All four started each of the four USMNT matches at the World Cup, with Adams, McKennie and Robinson expected to be key figures once again for the U.S. on the road to the 2026 tournament.

WHAT NEXT? After a massive win over Southampton last weekend, Leeds will face Chelsea on Saturday. Fulham, meanwhile, will continue their push towards a European spot on Monday at Brentford.