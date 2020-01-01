'I just needed to let it out' - USMNT star Horvath on breaking down in tears following Club Brugge win in Champions League

The goalkeeper made a long-awaited return to the starting line-up on Tuesday, leading his side to a victory over Zenit Saint Petersburg

U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Ethan Horvath says he "just needed to let it out" after breaking down in tears while celebrating Club Brugge's Champions League victory on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper started Club Brugge's 2-1 victory over Zenit Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, which saw the Belgian side claim victory thanks to a 93rd-minute goal from Charles De Ketelaere.

It was Horvath's first start since September 2019, with the American brought in to replace former Liverpool star Simon Mignolet who missed out after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Horvath was on the unfortunate end of an own goal in the second half after a Dejan Lovren striker cannoned off the post, hit the goalkeeper and went in, but the American did make two vital saves to keep Club Brugge in the match.

After the game, Horvath was in tears as he celebrated with teammates, and he later explained that he was simply overcome by the moment given the events of the past year both on and off the field.

"I haven't played for such a long time," he said, "so to be able to contribute to the team's victory with what's going on with the pandemic, come December it will be one year since I've seen my mom and dad, so it was just a whole bunch of emotions. The fact that we won, it was the cherry on top, so I just needed to let it out."