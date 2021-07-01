USMNT Gold Cup squad leans heavily on MLS as Pulisic & McKennie are rested

With the games coming thick and fast in 2021, many leading European-based players have not been called upon

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and the vast majority of European-based stars have been left out of the United States national team squad for the upcoming Gold Cup.

Fresh from tasting Concacaf Nations League glory in June, the games are coming thick and fast for the USMNT.

With that in mind, and with 2022 World Cup qualification to also take into account, rotation is the name of the game for Gregg Berhalter as his side look to chase down another international trophy.

United States squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders: George Bello (Atlanta United), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Shaq Moore (Tenerife), Donovan Pines (D.C. United), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), James Sands (New York City FC), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Daryl Dike (Orlando City), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke 04), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

What has been said?

Berhalter, who has named 19 MLS players in his 23-man Gold Cup party, believes the right approach is being taken when mixing experience and youth.

He has said: "When we were looking at both the Gold Cup and the Nations League, we were thinking about one big roster picture, not two separate rosters.

"The idea was to prepare our entire player pool in a competitive Concacaf format for World Cup qualifying.

"When you look at this roster, it's basically another group of players that are going to get the opportunity to compete to win a trophy.

"By the end of this tournament, we're going to have virtually the entire player pool prepared for World Cup qualifying."

Who will the USMNT face at the 2021 Gold Cup?

The United States have been placed in Group B alongside Canada, Martinique and a team that will progress out of the prelims.

All of the USA's group stage games will be played at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

Berhalter is eager to see his team go all the way, with Gold Cup glory having proved elusive since 2017.

He said of his ambition: "Our priority is to win the Gold Cup. Anytime we're competing for a trophy, we want to win it.

"It's going to take a good effort by the group, but it's certainly a focus of ours.

"We know the games are going to be difficult, and as we looked at the roster for this tournament, we focused on guys who are in form and can help the team win."

