USMNT goalkeeper Turner set to join Arsenal in summer as Revs complete $10 million transfer

U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Matt Turner is set to join Arsenal this summer, the New England Revolution announced.

Turner will start the MLS season with the Revs before joining the Gunners in June, allowing him to play for his current club in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The goalkeeper, who will still need to pass a medical, will head to London as part of a deal that could reportedly end up being worth as much as $10 million.

Who is Turner?

Turner starred at the Gold Cup last summer in his first major opportunity to stake his claim to the No. 1 goalkeeper role for the USMNT. He continues to battle Zack Steffen for that role, with both goalkeepers looking set to represent Premier League clubs next summer.

Turner has made 16 international appearances since earning his first USMNT cap in January 2021, starting each of the USMNT's three World Cup qualifiers in recent weeks.

At the club level, Turner helped the Revs win the Supporters' Shield in 2021 and was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and an MLS All-Star for his efforts.

What's been said?

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter spoke on Turner's move to Arsenal during the last USMNT camp, reflecting on the goalkeeper's rise from unheralded and undrafted to the Premier League.

"It's just a great story and I hope the public is aware," he said after the USMNT's win over El Salvador. "He went to Fairfield, undrafted out of college and now he's playing with the USMNT and he's headed to Arsenal.

"It's an amazing story. His work ethic, his belief in himself and his never-give-up attitude, it's a great story and Matt is a great guy, a great team-mate. We're lucky to have him.

"Tonight was an example where he did everything he had to do. He was calm in all situations, wasn't tested much, but he was there when we needed him and he looked like a guy that's going to Arsenal for sure."

