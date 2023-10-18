USMNT hero Gio Reyna reacts after scoring brace in Ghana victory as former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham sends support

As Gio Reyna starred for USMNT in their win over Ghana, his former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham sent his support for the player.

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna netted a brace while Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun scored a goal each as USA trounced Ghana 4-0 in an international friendly on Tuesday. After starring for his national team, the Dortmund player shared three photos - capturing some moments from the game - on his Instagram profile with the caption, "Great way to respond and end the international break. Always an honor!"

Reyna received support from his former clubmate Jude Bellingham who commented on the post, "Still him" and a 'saluting face' emoji.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has been in sublime form ever since he moved to Real Madrid this summer. He has scored 10 goals in as many games and provided three assists. Reyna, on the other hand, recovered from a leg injury last month and has played just one game for die Schwarzgelben in the ongoing campaign.

WHAT NEXT? The 20-year-old is likely to be next seen in action for his club when they take on Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Friday.