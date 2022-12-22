USMNT rises in FIFA rankings after World Cup run - and now stands above Germany, Uruguay and Denmark

- USMNT ranked 16th before World Cup
- Up three places to 13th, above Germany
- Highest CONCACAF nation
WHAT HAPPENED? The latest update to the world rankings, released earlier this Thursday, placed the USMNT above the likes of Germany (14th), Uruguay (16th) and Denmark (18th). Gregg Berhalter's side gained 25 points by reaching the World Cup last 16 before defeat to the Netherlands, putting the team within two points of 12th-placed Switzerland and making it the highest placed CONCACAF nation.
Below is a rank of FIFA's top twenty teams:
|Rank
|Team
|Federation
|1
|Brazil
|CONMEBOL
|2
|Argentina
|CONMEBOL
|3
|France
|UEFA
|4
|Belgium
|UEFA
|5
|England
|UEFA
|6
|Netherlands
|UEFA
|7
|Croatia
|UEFA
|8
|Italy
|UEFA
|9
|Portugal
|UEFA
|10
|Spain
|UEFA
|11
|Morocco
|CAF
|12
|Switzerland
|UEFA
|13
|United States
|CONCACAF
|14
|Germany
|UEFA
|15
|Mexico
|CONCACAF
|16
|Uruguay
|CONMEBOL
|17
|Colombia
|CONMEBOL
|18
|Denmark
|UEFA
|19
|Senegal
|CAF
|20
|Japan
|AFC
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Compared to fellow CONCACAF nations, the USMNT was the only member of the federation to rise in the FIFA rankings, with Mexico (15th), Costa Rica (32nd) and Canada (53rd) all bowing out at the group stages of the tournament. Big movers from other federations include Morocco (up 11 places to 11th) and Croatia (up five places to 7th).
WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? Berhalter's side takes on Serbia (29th) and Colombia (17th) in its first matches after the World Cup, both of which will take place in Los Angeles in January.