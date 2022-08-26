USMNT star Dike embarrassed after spending months using dishwasher tablets to clean clothes

USMNT star Daryl Dike, who plays his club football for West Brom, has embarrassingly admitted to cleaning his clothes with dishwasher tablets.

Striker signed for West Brom in January

Adjusting to new surroundings

Can see the funny side of his mistake

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old striker returned to English football, where he previously impressed on loan at Barnsley, when completing a move to The Hawthorns from Orlando City in January. Adjusting to life in a different culture is never easy, but Dike has been making some serious shopping errors.

WHAT THEY SAID: Explaining his unfortunate mishap on TikTok, Dike said: “I know I'm an idiot. I'm an idiot - I fully understand that. I will hold my hand up. For the longest time, I have kind of thought that my washing machine was just crap - it's just very bad. But anyway, I came into this apartment and bought one of those huge bags of laundry detergent to wash all my clothes. Recently it ran out, so I went to the store because I was like, 'oh, okay I got to go buy some more'.

“I'm looking at the [old] bag and I can't find the bag anywhere in the store. I'm sitting there like, 'why can't I find it? Why can't I find it?' So I come back home to my apartment and I look down at the bag I have... this is what I've been using! I have been washing my clothes with dishwasher soap since I've been here! I have lived in England for eight months! I'm an idiot! How do I even do that?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dike, who hit nine goals while on loan at Barnsley, is yet to open his account for West Brom, with game time proving to be in short supply.

WHAT NEXT FOR DIKE? The powerful frontman will be desperate to find a spark for the Baggies as, alongside their push for promotion in the Championship, he is among those hoping to earn a place in the United States squad for the 2022 World Cup.