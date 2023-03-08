USMNT star Christian Pulisic calls long-awaited injury return 'special' - and gets support from Weston McKennie after Chelsea defeat Dortmund

Christian Pulisic didn't take his cameo against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday for granted, acknowledging that his return to fitness is a blessing.

Pulisic had been out since January 5

Chelsea role in doubt

But came on as sub against Dortmund

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea and USMNT winger entered the 2-0 Champions League last-16 victory in the 83rd minute for his first appearance in two months. While it was a short outing, and though his long-term status in the Blues' team remains up in the air, Pulisic was grateful to be back on the pitch.

In an Instagram post liked by USMNT team-mate Weston McKennie, Pulisic wrote: "Special night at the bridge 💙"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic has been urged to join McKennie at Leeds United this summer with Chelsea likely to explore a sale. But with the Blues desperate for attacking production there is perhaps an opening for him to get more playing time down the stretch this season if he performs well in his limited opportunities.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The American is under contract at Stamford Bridge through next season, so Chelsea could look to get a transfer fee for him in a few months rather than let him leave for free.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!