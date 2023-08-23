USMNT star Christian Pulisic told he needs to improve in one key area for AC Milan after stunning Serie A debut

Christian Pulisic's display on his Serie A debut impressed Arrigo Sacchi, but the former AC Milan boss thinks he can still improve in one key area.

Pulisic dazzled on debut

Scored and assisted against Bologna

Sacchi wants him to improve his defensive game

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT forward dazzled against Bologna, scoring a stunning goal after providing an assist for Chelsea team-mate Olivier Giroud for the opener within the first 21 minutes. The 24-year-old joined the Serie A giants after several frustrating seasons in London but has started his life in Milan in spectacular fashion.

Former Milan coach, Sacchi, lavished praise on Pulisic for his contribution in attack but pointed out that the winger has room for improvement in the defensive area of his game.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He scored a great goal and I liked how he moved on the wing. He proved that he always knows what to do when he has the ball. This means that he thinks in advance, which is an advantage,” the ex-Italy and Milan boss told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"(But) He must learn how to help defensively. Tijjani Reijnders is a proper footballer. He did all well. His late runs have the right tempo, he knows when he must play deep or when it’s preferable to play horizontally."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sacchi also criticised Rafael Leao for not tracking back when Milan were chasing the game and expressed his belief that Stefano Pioli's men could play more aggressive football by sticking to a 4-3-3 system.

“I was curious to see Pioli’s group and I had some doubts, considering the many new summer signings,” Sacchi said. "I must admit they played a good game, goals came quite easily and the team dominated. However, I think they can be even more aggressive and press more. If they pick 4-3-3 as their system, wingers must track back more frequently to press the opponents. This wasn’t always done on the left with Leao, who doesn’t have the attitude to do this. He should press and attack the spaces, he has the quality to do it."

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic will hope to continue his fine form when Milan host Torino on Saturday in a Serie A fixture at San Siro.