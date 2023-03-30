USMNT up-and-comer Caden Clark could go out on loan, says RB Leipzig's Marco Rose

USMNT rising star Caden Clark could go out on loan next season, admitted RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose.

Clark could go out on loan

Rose says American must work on decision-making

Ex-New York Red Bull has yet to make his Bundesliga debut

WHAT HAPPENED? Clark finally joined up with RB Leipzig in January, having spent last season on loan with the New York Red Bulls after signing with the German side in 2021. He's made the bench several times, but has yet to see the field, and Rose admitted that Clark could go out on loan next season in search of consistent minutes.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

WHAT THEY SAID: "We might think about getting him playing time at another club," Rose said. "He's doing well, but we need patience. He's a great footballer with good basic technique who recognizes a lot of things, but, with his decision-making, there's still a lot of untapped potential, and we'll work on that with him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Clark is expected to be a part of the U20s men's national team squad for the World Cup, which is set to kick off in May. It remains to be seen where it will kick off, though, as FIFA stripped Indonesia of hosting rights on Wednesday.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RB LEIPZIG? RB Leipzig, who currently sit fifth in the Bundesliga, will play host to Mainz on Saturday before then hosting Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinal.