Gregg Berhalter investigation results: Manager remains candidate for USMNT job after report released

Gregg Berhalter is a candidate to return as U.S. men's national team coach, U.S. Soccer has confirmed after releasing findings of an investigation.

Report verifies domestic violence incident from 90s

But says Berhalter didn't improperly withhold info

U.S. Soccer releases statement after report comes out

WHAT HAPPENED? Alston & Bird, the firm hired to conduct an independent investigation into allegations centering around a 1992 incident involving Berhalter and his now-wife Rosalind (previously reported as having occurred in 1991). The report details the domestic violence incident and subsequent revelation of a feud between the Berhalters and the family of USMNT star Gio Reyna.

Citing numerous interviews with all involved, the report indicates that U.S. Soccer would be at no legal risk if they were to bring back Berhalter as USMNT coach, with the federation adding in a statement that he remains a candidate. The report says that Berhalter was entirely cooperative and forthcoming with the investigation.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Given the investigators’ conclusion that there is no legal impediment to employing him, Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate to serve as head coach of the Men’s National Team," wrote U.S. Soccer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Reynas, meanwhile, were less cooperative, the report says, and legendary USMNT midfielder Claudio Reyna was found to have used his influence at the federation to secure, or attempt to secure, better treatment for his son, Gio.

The incident stems from the revelation of a domestic violence incident involving the Berhalters back in 1992, which was revealed to U.S. Soccer officials after Berhalter's decision to play their son in a limited role in Qatar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While U.S. Soccer could bring Berhalter back, that decision will be on hold for some time. The federation is currently searching for a new sporting director following Earnie Stewart's departure, with that position needing to be filled first. The sporting director will lead the search for a new national team coach as one of the first orders of business.

WHAT NEXT? Under interim boss Anthony Hudson, the USMNT will return for Nations League games against Grenada and El Salvador later this month, with Reyna potentially being in the squad for the first time since the World Cup.