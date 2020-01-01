USA-based Accam makes Ghana snub admission

The 29-year-old speaks on being sidelined from the Black Stars since 2017

Ghana attacker David Accam admitted his struggles at club level in recent times have made him unworthy of a call-up for international duty with the Black Stars.

The winger, who currently plays club football for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Nashville FC, has been in the international wilderness since being invited for a double-header of friendlies against Mexico and USA in 2017.

Ghana's latest squad, a 23-man roster for upcoming back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying games against Sudan, was announced earlier this month.

“No, I don’t feel like that [bad for missing out on national team call-ups] because in the last two years, personally I don’t think I have performed really well to deserve a national team call-up," Accam told Footballmadeinghana.

“I’ve had like three surgeries in the last two years and that has made me not to perform well.

“It’s a motivation to perform well if you want to come back to the national team because there are a lot of players performing weekly for their teams [clubs].

"If you want to go back to the national team, it means you also have to perform well.

“At the moment, I haven’t done it so I don’t feel neglected. I just feel like it’s a motivation for me to work harder."

Accam is hoping to rediscover his once outstanding form with Nashville this season.

The 29-year-old was a member of Ghana's silver-winning side at Afcon 2015.