URA will fight to finish in a respectable position - Mulikyi

The Taxmen are currently fifth on the table and with five games to go and the midfielder believes they can finish higher

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) midfielder Hudu Mulikyi insists the team will fight to finish in a respectable position in the top-tier.



The Ugandan Premier League is currently suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic and it might take longer before resuming. The midfielder has expressed his delight with the way the team is currently playing.



"First of all, I am grateful about the team character from the rest of my fellow players, the coaching staff and the administrative department for their efforts so far," Mulikyi told Kawowo Sports.



"I expect to finish the season on a strong footing. We shall do well and fight for a respectable position."



The versatile midfielder has also explained his feelings regarding the different positions he plays depending on the instructions of the technical bench.



"It is very humbling to play in various positions in the field of play very well. It is always up to the technical team to see how best to deploy me and I serve with confidence," Mulikyi concluded.

URA are currently placed in fifth position with 40 points. They have won 10 games, drawn as many and lost six.