URA SC shock SC Villa as Onduparaka vs Tooro fail to kick-off

The Tax Collectors managed to get a point when the two teams met last year

URA SC opened their second half of the Uganda Premier League season on a high note after defeating SC Villa 2-0 on Tuesday.

The Tax Collectors had crossed the halfway mark with four wins, eight draws and three losses, but they had a tougher task against their opponents who managed to get seven wins, six draws, and two losses.

URA had held Villa to a 1-1 draw away, and they were keen on capitalising on home advantage this time around.

It just took two minutes for the hosts to open the scoring courtesy of Dan Isiagi who capitalised on a slow start by Villa.

It was the only thing that separated the two teams in the first half as both failed to capitalise on the chances created.

Substitute Cromwell Abang hit the second for his team in the 64th minute to ensure they start the year on a high note.

The match between Onduparaka and Tooro United failed to kick-off owing to the failure of both teams to prove the legibility of the players.

Article continues below

Tooro United had only four licensed players while their hosts had seven.

Ten of the Tooro United players refused to travel for the match, protesting their unsettled dues back-dated to October 2019.

Onduparaka had not raised concern regarding their players and it came as a shock when only seven players were eligible to play.