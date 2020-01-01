URA FC's Ssimbwa named January Coach of the Month after unbeaten start to 2020

The Tax Collectors have only dropped points once in the last six matches and are now fourth on the UPL log

An unbeaten 2020 run has handed URA FC coach Sam Ssimbwa the January Coach of the Month award.

Ssimbwa led his team to a morale-boosting victory against the champions KCCA FC on Saturday and that marked his sixth game which his side did not lose since the turn of the year.

The Tax Collectors started the year with a 2-0 win against SC Villa before facing BUL FC away and won the encounter with a 3-1 margin.

The third game for them was against Bright Stars at the Vision Arena Stadium where they enjoyed a 1-0 win. In a Uganda Cup tie, URA faced and dispatched Lugazi Municipal 4-0 before turning the focus to more Uganda Premier League (UPL) ties.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Tooro United before beating the current league title holders KCCA 2-1 at home.

“I am happy to win this award once again. Special thanks to my players, assistant coaches and the backroom staff,” Ssimbwa told the club's website as he received the award in Kampala.

“I also give thanks to the journalists and organizers of these awards. I am focused on winning as many games as possible as we play catch up to the leading clubs.”

The former Sofapaka coach defeated Paul Kiwanuka of Bright Stars and Busoga United’s Abbey Kikomeko Bogere to lift the gong and walk home with USh1,000,000.

Meanwhile, URA's striker Cromwell Rwothomio was named January's Player of the Month.

Rwothomio scored four goals, two against Bright Stars and one each against BUL and KCCA.

“I am happy to be here it has never been easy and I give all thanks to my coaches and fellow players. It has been down to commitment and hard work,” Rwothomio said

“The healthy competition in the club has given me ground to perform and I look forward to winning more awards in future.”

URA are now fourth on the UPL table with 33 points and will face Kyetume FC on Friday.