URA FC's Ssimbwa and KCCA FC's Anaku feted as March's best in Uganda

The Tax Collectors did not lose a single game while the striker scored six times in that period

Uganda Revenue Authority head coach Sam Ssimbwa and Kampala Capital City Authority FC striker Steven Mukwala have been named as Premier League best performers for the month of March.

Ssimbwa oversaw five matches for the Tax Collectors, from which the team did not drop a single point. URA scored 10 goals in the five games as Steven Mukwala scored half that number and assisted once as he moved up the top scorers' chart.

URA started the month of March with a game against the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces at the Bombo Military Barracks and Mukwala scored the only goal that separated the sides.

They then played against Kyetume FC as Cromwell Rwothomio and Shafiq Kagimu scored before a game against Police FC which they won by another 2-0 scoreline. Kagimu and Rwothomio were also the scorers against Abdallah Mubiru's boys.

In what was seen as their toughest outing of the season, the Tax Collectors fought and dumped the league champions Vipers SC by a 2-1 margin. Kagimu and Mukwala scored then to hand Ssimbwa's side a morale-boosting win against their direct title rivals.

A goal from Rwothomio and a brace from Mukwala were enough to hand URA the win over Onduparaka FC in the last engagement for March. The victory was less expected given how the Ndejje club has struggled at the Greenlight Stadium in Arua in the West Nile region.

Out of five games, Rwothomio scored on three occasions while Mukwala found the back of the net five times.

"That indeed concluded an impressive month for us," the club stated after their head coach was feted on Thursday.

After being named the best tactician, the former Sofapaka coach explained why it was possible for him to help the club write an impressive story.

"We have a group of lads at the club that are determined to do all within their power to succeed," he said. "That often makes my job as a coach easy. Such players need extra motivation to deliver and this award is for them as much as it is for me."

Meanwhile, KCCA's Anaku scored six goals for a club that recently made changes in the technical area where Mike Mutebi left and assistant coach Morley Byekwaso was promoted.

Anaku scored a hat-trick against Busoga United away from home before he found the back of the net twice against UPDF FC at the Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

The star scored once against Police when KCCA had hosted the law enforcers.