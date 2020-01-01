URA FC's Ojera reveals plans to cure goal-scoring flaws, Fufa blamed for United-Busoga tiff

The forward scored only two goals in 25 matches and now is working on modalities to ensure the tally increases

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) striker Joel Ojera has revealed how he intends to eradicate his goalscoring flaws.

Ojera has grown to become a regular player in Sam Ssimbwa's URA first team but his goal tally has always been wanting. Last season, Ojera recorded 13 assists in 25 matches but only scored two goals and now his desire is to improve on that.

“I have so far had two great seasons in the top tier while I have registered quite a number of assists but definitely, I have to improve on my goalscoring,” Ojera told Football256.

“There is always room for improvement and I have a burning desire to improve my goal tally, that’s why I started working on my fitness and style of play during this lockdown.

“I have also inquired from some former lethal strikers who passed on their knowledge on how to be a better goal scorer.

“In an attempt to improve my scoring techniques, I have been doing shooting practices and in different angles lately.”

The 21-year old-striker who joined the club in 2018, further revealed the challenges he has faced playing in a position.

“Next season I want to have a far better campaign than the ones I have had so far,” continued the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup winner.

“Playing as a forward on the left flank is something, I grew up perfecting but onto reaching the big stage I faced a big challenge. Coach [Ssimbwa] told me point blank that he will use me as a right-winger.

“It then took me practice, time and perseverance before getting comfortable playing on the right.

“But then eventually I adjusted to my new role which even earned me a maiden national team call up.”

Meanwhile, former SC Villa president Ben Misagga has accused Fufa of fuelling the current stand-off between Busoga United and the Busoga Kingdom.

The Kingdom recently withdrew the rights of the club to use its name due to an outstanding ownership misunderstanding with chairperson Diana Nyago.

“The growing curve of her [Nyago's] success couldn’t fathom being herded around by a federation that is hell-bent on suppressing divergent views. In order to bring her down, Fufa has chosen to portray her in a negative way,” Misagga is quoted as saying by Sports Nation.

“It is quite weird that Busoga United has played a whole season without any fuss but now, Fufa is questioning its registration.

“The club may even be technically thrown out of UPL next season on grounds of failure to meet Fufa’s licensing guidelines. Remember, it takes three seasons to change a name.”

Nyago maintained they acquired the use of the name procedurally.