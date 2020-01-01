URA FC's Kyeyune reveals motivation behind hard work & Cranes return

The midfielder had spent considerable time outside the Cranes team but was summoned for Chan tourney before it was postponed

Uganda and URA FC midfielder Saidi Kyeyune has revealed what earned him a place in the national team again.

Kyeyune had been out of the Cranes team until recently when he was summoned by coach Johnathan McKinstry for the regional tour in late 2019, as well as in the provisional team which was preparing for the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan).

“I would love to thank Allah for the performance I have put up so far, I had set goals at the start of the season; playing professional football and returning to the Cranes fold,” Kyeyune told Sports256.

“So, I decided to work so hard even before the start of the club’s training sessions by doing road work, gym work, etc. I am grateful to Allah that I have achieved one and remaining with the second.”

Before the 2019/20 season commenced, he had set a target of 10 goals in the league and five in the Uganda Cup competitions. He admits the current coronavirus pandemic has dealt a huge blow to his progress.

“Covid-19 has cost me a lot because I haven’t achieved my target yet and I must say I was in good shape enjoying the game, but I pray we get back soon to the pitch,” he added.

“And I still have a lot of hope to achieve my goals' target and get a professional deal.

“In this quarantine period, I work so hard at home that I can cement my place in the Chan team.”

He also spoke about his and Yassar Mugerwa's unsuccessful trials in South Africa after they were spotted during a Confederation Cup tie against Orlando Pirates in 2015.

“We did our best at Orlando Pirates when we went for trials with Mugerwa and I believe everyone did his best in the month we spent there but the deal did not materialise,” the midfielder explained.

“That could have not been my time, but now I am thinking and working harder towards another opportunity.”

Mugerwa, who was handed a first-team call-up by coach Bobby Williamson and earned a debut goal against Rwanda in an international friendly, further revealed how jibes from neighbours have pushed even harder.

“I had to work harder even before the start of the season to prove a point to my friends where I stay that were asking what had happened that I am no longer playing for the national team,” he concluded.

“In one way, they motivated me to work harder and now my biggest task is fighting to be there every time through hard work.”