'URA FC win was not by mistake' - Express FC's Bbosa

The encounter against the Tax Collectors was viewed as a tough one for the Red Eagles but they ended up winning rather emphatically

Express FC head coach Wasswa Bbosa has claimed their Premier League 3-1 win over Uganda Revenue Authority on Saturday was not by mistake.

Geoffrey Lwesibawa and Eric Kambale’s brace handed the Red Eagles the lead in the first half and Steven Mukwala scored a second-half consolation for the Tax Collectors.

"We did not win by mistake," said as was quoted by Sports Nation.

When Murushid Juuko was sent off Bbosa summoned all his players at the touchline and he explained why he did so.

"The players had lost shape and we could have conceded goals more straight after so, I had to intervene," he added.

"I called them only to get them back into shape and ensure they regained their concentration."

The Ugandan tactician also revealed what his players need in order to assure him of good results in a season that is turning out to be very competitive.

"For every situation, the players stayed focused and gave their all and we managed to collect maximum points," Bbosa continued.

"What’s important is preparing the team and giving players trust and other players available will get the job done and I believe they will help us win."

Bbosa pointed out the importance of Martin Kizza's presence going forward, especially as his squad has been hit with a number of injuries.

"The introduction of [Martin] Kizza will help us in attack where we have lost [George] Ssenkaba because, in him, we have a player who can score and assist goals and also create chances," stated the coach.

"When you look closely, since Arthur’s [Kiggundu] injury we’ve been using one wing but with Martin now, both wings will be providing goals for us."

Abel Etrude is another star that is injured and that means Bbosa will wait long before he enjoys a fully-fit squad.

In a separate interview, Bbosa stated Express desire is to win silverware this season as they will take part in both the Premier League and the Uganda Cup.

“We are glad we managed to win our first game of the second round at home,” Bbosa said.

“The most important thing today [Saturday] is that we prepared well, we managed to play even with 10 men but I think we used our chances well and the boys played as a unit now we move to our focus to the Uganda Cup away game to Kyetume FC, our target is to stay in both competitions and we win them.”

The win over the Tax Collectors saw the Red Eagles narrow the gap with both Vipers and URA to just one point. They have 35 points after engaging in 16 games.

They will shift focus to the Uganda Cup tie against fellow Premier League side Kyetume FC next weekend before a league encounter against Sports Club Villa in 10 days' time.