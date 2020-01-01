URA FC whitewash Nyamityobora as Maroons FC see off Express FC

The matches were played at various venues as part of the Round of 32 of the Uganda Cup

URA FC dispatched Nyamityobora 8-3 in a Uganda Cup Round of 32 tie at the Arena of Visions on Wednesday.

Patrick Opolot and Saidi Kyeyune earned themselves hat-tricks as the Tax Collectors defeated the Fufa Big League side to progress to the next round by a huge margin.

Shafik Kagimu and in-form Cromwell Rwothomio netted the other goals for the Uganda Premier League (UPL) side.

More teams

The Sam Ssimbwa-led side had overcome Lugazi Municipal 4-0 in the Round of 62 to book the date against Nyamityobora.

In another match, Maroons FC defeated fellow Uganda Premier League side Express FC 4-3 in post-match penalties.

The match ended with a 3-3 scoreline after regulation time, but Maroons emerged victors after converting four of their penalties compared to three of Express.

Frank Kalanda had put Express in front in the fifth minute before David Ndihabwe equalized in the ninth minute for Maroons.

Maxwell Okello struck in the 38th minute to ensure Maroons took a lead but Eric Kambale's free-kick was enough to help Express equalise again five minutes into the second half.

In the 60th minute, Steven Mukwala helped Maroons go ahead once more before Express won a late penalty, which was converted by Disan Galiwango to peg the score at 3-3.

In the spot kicks, Frank Ssenyondo, Muhammad Iga and Daniel Shabena had successful conversions while Galiwango and Lukooya blasted their chances wide for Express.

Edgar Bwogi, Steven Mukwala, Abraham Tusubira and David Ndihabwe scored to ensure Maroons picked up a win over their rivals.

Patrick Bayiga was the only player to miss from the spot-kick from Maroons side.

Upcoming Fixtures

February 13, 2020

UPDF vs Busia Young – Bombo Barracks

February 14, 2020

Dove vs Water – Katushabe Grounds, Masindi

Mbarara City vs FHL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Bright Stars vs Free Stars – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

February 15, 2020

KCCA vs Bukedea TC – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Kitara vs Luwero United – Kigaya Ground, Hoima

Light SS vs Bugamba – Soroti Grounds

February 16, 2020

Kajjansi United vs SC Villa -Mutessa II Stadium

Kiboga Young vs Mvara Boys – Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale

Kigezi HomeBoyz vs Kyetume – Kabale Municipal Grounds

Spartans vs Kataka – Mashariki Ground