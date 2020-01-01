URA FC whitewash Nyamityobora as Maroons FC see off Express FC
URA FC dispatched Nyamityobora 8-3 in a Uganda Cup Round of 32 tie at the Arena of Visions on Wednesday.
Patrick Opolot and Saidi Kyeyune earned themselves hat-tricks as the Tax Collectors defeated the Fufa Big League side to progress to the next round by a huge margin.
Shafik Kagimu and in-form Cromwell Rwothomio netted the other goals for the Uganda Premier League (UPL) side.
The Sam Ssimbwa-led side had overcome Lugazi Municipal 4-0 in the Round of 62 to book the date against Nyamityobora.
In another match, Maroons FC defeated fellow Uganda Premier League side Express FC 4-3 in post-match penalties.
The match ended with a 3-3 scoreline after regulation time, but Maroons emerged victors after converting four of their penalties compared to three of Express.
Frank Kalanda had put Express in front in the fifth minute before David Ndihabwe equalized in the ninth minute for Maroons.
Maxwell Okello struck in the 38th minute to ensure Maroons took a lead but Eric Kambale's free-kick was enough to help Express equalise again five minutes into the second half.
In the 60th minute, Steven Mukwala helped Maroons go ahead once more before Express won a late penalty, which was converted by Disan Galiwango to peg the score at 3-3.
In the spot kicks, Frank Ssenyondo, Muhammad Iga and Daniel Shabena had successful conversions while Galiwango and Lukooya blasted their chances wide for Express.
Edgar Bwogi, Steven Mukwala, Abraham Tusubira and David Ndihabwe scored to ensure Maroons picked up a win over their rivals.
Patrick Bayiga was the only player to miss from the spot-kick from Maroons side.
Upcoming Fixtures
February 13, 2020
UPDF vs Busia Young – Bombo Barracks
February 14, 2020
Dove vs Water – Katushabe Grounds, Masindi
Mbarara City vs FHL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara
Bright Stars vs Free Stars – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso
February 15, 2020
KCCA vs Bukedea TC – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo
Kitara vs Luwero United – Kigaya Ground, Hoima
Light SS vs Bugamba – Soroti Grounds
February 16, 2020
Kajjansi United vs SC Villa -Mutessa II Stadium
Kiboga Young vs Mvara Boys – Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale
Kigezi HomeBoyz vs Kyetume – Kabale Municipal Grounds
Spartans vs Kataka – Mashariki Ground