URA FC sink Kitara FC with first-half display as Police FC and UPDF FC win

The Taxmen were in top form in the first quarter of the away fixture as they cruised to a crucial win in the top-tier

Uganda Revenue Authority produced a stunning first-half performance to sink Kitara FC 3-2 in a Ugandan Premier League match on Wednesday.

The Taxmen under coach Sam Ssimbwa went into the match at Kavumba Recreation Centre on the back of a 0-0 draw against unbeaten Wakiso Giants from their last league outing and they needed a win to keep their hopes of chasing for the title alive.

But it was Kitara who took the lead after Ronald Kyamanywa scored from the penalty spot with only two minutes played, stepping up to send keeper Alionzi Nafian the wrong way.

URA, who had made one change to their starting squad after Steven Mukwala came in for Davis Ssali while Joackiam Ojera returned to the squad but started from the bench, responded immediately with the leveller as Mukwara headed home a pin-point cross from Moses Sseruyidde.

With only nine minutes played, URA went 2-1 up this time with beautiful interplay between Shafik Kagimu and Brian Mwajega resulting in the latter slotting the ball into an empty net as Kitara’s keeper had already moved from his line.

The Taxmen ensured they headed into the half-time break with a healthy 3-1 lead after Kagimu notched the third goal in the 37th minute following a good layoff from midfielder Ibrahim Dada.

On resumption, the home team kept pressing to halve the deficit but URA kept their composure at the back, cutting out their long balls and threats from both wings.

Sensing danger, coach Ssimbwa moved to make a triple change for URA, Moses Sseruyidde, Dada Ibrahim and Ivan Ntege making way for Brian Nkuubi, Joackiam Ohera, and Hudu Mulikyi respectively.

But it was Kitara who found the back of the net, once again from the penalty spot in the 54th minute as Denis Monday made it 3-2, but their efforts to pull a draw could not materialise as URA remained tight at back to carry maximum points.

In another match, Police FC cruised to a 3-1 win against Onduparaka FC with goals coming from Emmanuel Oketch, Fred Senjobe, and Johnson Odongo while UPDF won their home game 2-0 against Mbarara City.

The Soldiers grabbed their goals in the second half courtesy of Brian Kalumba in the 46th minute and Brian Kayanga in the 71st minute.