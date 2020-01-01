URA FC remain unbeaten in 2020 after win over KCCA FC

The champions went down in a span of three minutes and have now failed to go top of the league table on a temporary basis

URA FC defeated KCCA FC 2-1 in a Uganda Premier League (UPL) tie at Arena of Visions Stadium to keep their 2020 unbeaten run going.

KCCA missed the chance to overtake Vipers SC at the top of the table as goals from Cromwell Rwothomio and Said Kyeyune sunk them. The defending league champions scored the consoling goal via Herbert Achai.

KCCA got their first chance in the 15th minute when Moses Aliro made his way into URA's penalty area but he was dispossessed quickly by Benjamin Nyakoojo before he could direct his shot goalwards.

A minute later, the Tax Collectors created their own chance after a good combination between Kyeyune Said, Shafik Kagimu and Julius Mutyaba but the latter fired over the bar to waste the opportunity.

Another chance for the champions came in the 20th minute and this time around it was Mustafa Kizza who failed to be clinical with the ball when he shot straight to URA's goalkeeper Nafian, who parried it over the bar.

Mike Mutebi was forced to make an unintended change in the 43rd-minute when Julius Poloto was unable to continue with the game after a collision with an opponent. Nicholas Kasozi was introduced in his place.

The Kassasiro Boys would have broken the deadlock in the 50th minute after a nice build-up involving Kasozi, Moses Aliro and Erisa Ssekisambu. The latter was unable to plant the ball at the back of the net as he took time with the ball and was consequently dispossessed.

URA threatened KCCA again in the 73rd minute as the visitors failed to block Michael Birungi and Kyeyune from surging forward, but the hosts could not break the deadlock because Kagimu sent his effort wide.

Rwothomio scored the first goal of the tie in favour of URA. The hosts won a penalty in the 85th minute and the forward did well to beat Charles Lukwago in KCCA's goal.

It took URA three minutes to stretch the lead when Kyeyune scored the second one after he was put through on goal by Kagimu.

Herbert Achai netted the only goal for KCCA in the first minute of added time.

The loss means KCCA have failed to leapfrog current leaders Vipers, who are in action on Sunday against Onduparaka FC.

KCCA and URA had drawn 1-1 in the reverse fixture.

In another match, Maroons FC drew 1-1 against Tooro United. Steve Mukwala scored for the hosts in the 44th minute after Tooro United had taken a sixth-minute lead through James Kasibante.