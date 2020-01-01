URA FC pick up point from Mbarara City, SC Villa fight back to draw with BUL

The actions were part of the opening matches of the 2020-21 Premier League season that had started on Thursday

Yet again, URA FC and Mbarara City settled for a draw from Friday's Ugandan Premier League (UPL) encounter at Kakyeka Stadium.

The 1-1 result saw the two top-tier rivals share the points as the draw is the sixth between them in as many games. Steven Mukwala scored for URA while Jude Ssemugabi helped the Ankole Lions fight back to salvage the point.

Mbarara City could have opened the score in the 22nd minute but were denied by the post while the Tax Collectors broke the deadlock eight minutes later after they were saved by the woodwork.

Mukwala, who was making his URA debut, was assisted by Joachim Ojera to open his goal account. The scorer could have earned a double in the 48th minute but Muhammad Ssekaba denied him from the penalty spot.

In the 81st minute, Ssemugabi scored the equaliser as the two teams shared the points in their Premier League opener.

Meanwhile, Sports Club Villa and BUL FC recorded a high-scoring draw of the day in the other UPL tie.

Emmanuel Wasswa and Nicholas Kabonge scored for the record UPL champions while Richard Wandyaka and Musa Esenu were the scorers for BUL in the 2-2 draw.

Wasswa scored in the fifth minute before it was cancelled out by Wandyaka’s effort in the third minute past the half-hour mark.

Esenu gave BUL the lead in the 55th minute before Kabonge brought the score at par again in the 78th minute. Ten minutes before the SC Villa equaliser, the Jogoos had been reduced to 10 men after Benson Muhindo was red-carded.

The three minutes that were added was not enough for either side to register a winning goal.

This is the first season for the Jogoos since reverting into a community-owned club in the recent past.

Finally, Police FC and Wakiso Giants produced a 0-0 draw at the MTN Omondi Stadium.

Eyes were on Police’s captain Tony Mawejje who returned to the club since he last played for them in 2006. The experienced midfielder was, however, substituted in the 45 minutes as he walked out seemingly injured.

Frank Tumwesigye, Eric Ssenjobe, and Hassan Muhamood were given their debuts for Police as they are among the new signings.

Wakiso Giants gave debuts to Rahmat Ssenfuka and Joshua Lubwama as the draw is the first one between the rivals in three games.