URA FC move up to fourth after win against Express FC

The Tax Collectors made it two wins in a row to rise on the league table

URA FC moved up to fourth in the Ugandan Premier League after defeating Express 2-1 on Tuesday evening.

The Wankulukuku-based side had held the four-time champions to a goalless draw when they met in November 2019. However, they were not going to get an easy ride against their visitors, who had defeated league leaders Vipers SC 3-1 recently.

The Taxmen needed just 15 minutes to open the scoring. Saidi Kyeyune spotted Mikidadi Ssenyonga in a good position and the latter unleashed a powerful shot past the custodian to open his account with the club.

It turned out to be the only goal in the first 45 minutes, with the defenders doing their work to ensure no harm was brought to their respective sides.

Four minutes after the break, Anwaru Ntege headed in an excellent Shafik Kagimu cross from the right to score his first goal for the club and double their lead.

With 18 minutes to go, Frank Kalanda halved the deficit after a defensive lapse from KRA, but the damage had already been done.

The hosts could not find the equalizer despite putting up a brave fight especially in the last 10 minutes.

In other results, Proline FC defeated Tooro United 2-1 as 10-man Busoga United managed to defeat Wakiso giants by a solitary goal.

