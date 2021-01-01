URA FC move four points clear after Mbarara City win as SC Villa held by BUL FC

The Tax Collectors scored a goal in each half to sink the Ankole Lions for the first time in five attempts at Arena of Visions

Uganda Revenue Authority FC have opened a four-point gap at the top of the Ugandan Premier League table following a 2-0 win against Mbarara City on Tuesday.

A goal in each half from Brian Majwega and Shafik Kagimu ensured the Tax Collectors picked up their first-ever win over the Ankole Lions in six attempts at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

It was Majwega who put the Sam Ssimbwa-led side into the lead with only ten minutes played after he stepped up to convert from the penalty spot, sending Mbarara goalkeeper Steve Elungat in the wrong direction.

The Tax Collectors, who had gone for two straight matches without getting a win, could have added the second in the 34th minute but Kagimu’s header hit the woodwork and his effort from the rebound went inches wide.

URA went into the half-time break enjoying a 1-0 lead and after the start of the second half, they continued to pile pressure for more goals and it was no surprise when Kagimu made it 2-0 in the 61st minute, slotting home a pass from second-half substitute Ivan Sserubiri.

They could have been 3-0 up three minutes later as Joackiam Ojera whipped a superb ball into the danger zone but Ibrahim Dada’s header was deflected out by a Mbarara City defender for a fruitless corner kick.

Despite a late surge by Mbarara to break down URA, the score remained 2-0, allowing the Tax Collectors to pick up their first even win against the Ankole Lions in the top-flight.

Article continues below

The win also enabled URA to stretch their total at the summit to 47 points, four more than second-placed Vipers SC, who have 43 points but with a game in hand, while Express FC are third with 40 points.

In another match, SC Villa failed to use home-ground advantage to the maximum as they settled for a 1-1 draw against BUL FC at Bombo Military Grounds while Busoga United and UPDF FC settled played out a 0-0 draw.

Elsewhere, Kitara FC produced a late rally to beat Kyetume FC 4-2 in another clash.