URA FC floor Onduparaka FC to move four points clear as Kyetume FC held

The Tax Collectors recovered from their domestic cup exit to beat the Caterpillars and stretch their lead at the top

Uganda Revenue Authority FC have moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League table following a convincing 3-1 win against visiting Onduparaka FC on Friday.

The Tax Collectors came into the match after their exit from the Uganda Cup and coach Sam Ssimbwa had asked his players for a quick response, and they did exactly that as goals from Shafik Kagimu, who notched a double, and Steven Mukwala enabled them to sink the Caterpillars at the Arena of Visions.

It was URA who started the game on a high note as Mukwala failed to score from a one-on-one situation in the second minute as Onduparaka goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera reacted quickly to snatch the ball from him before he could pull the trigger.

Three minutes later, the Tax Collectors almost took the lead after a well-delivered corner fell at Mukwala's feet, but his one-time shot fizzled over the bar and in the 11th minute Ojera Joackiam put the ball in the net for the home team, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

However, they finally broke the deadlock in the 35th minute as Mukwala set up Kagimu, who rounded the entire URA defence to slot home and it was 2-0 up five minutes later as Mukwala, who was returning from a long injury lay-off, volleyed home from the tightest of angles to double the lead.

The Tax Collectors enjoyed a 2-0 half-time lead and after the resumption of the second half, they continued to attack for more goals but it was Onduparaka who reduced the deficit after their striker Mahad Ajobe scored in the 54th minute.

URA never gave up and they were 3-1 up in the 61st minute when Kagimu powered home with his right foot to beat keeper Kyamera.

Kagimu should have sealed a hat-trick but his effort in the 77th minute was flagged for offside but the Tax Collectors were contented to have managed a double over the side they had beaten 2-0 in the first round meeting.

The win has pushed URA to 50 points from 22 matches, four more than second-placed and champions Vipers SC, who will face KCCA FC in a top match on Sunday.

In another match, MYDA FC staged a superb comeback from two goals down to earn a point against visiting Kyetume FC in a 2-2 draw at the King George IV Stadium in Tororo.

Kyetume took the lead through Ezra Kizito Kaye in the first half as early as the 12th minute. Yusuf Saka doubled the advantage to 2-0 with a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

MYDA’s goals arrived late, the first on 85 minutes through the towering Amos Etojo’s free-kick and the equaliser arrived inside the 10 added minutes by Derrick Basoga’s powerful header.

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants hammered UPDF FC 5-1.