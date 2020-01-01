URA FC coach Ssimbwa questions Fufa promise from ‘cunning’ Magogo

The tactician was among the retired footballers who attended a meeting convened by the federation

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) head coach Sam Ssimbwa is far from impressed by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) President Moses Magogo’s promise to the retired players.

Fufa, under Magogo, held a consultative meeting with the former Cranes and urged them to form an association that will champion their needs and that the federation will be ready to work with them.

Ssimbwa, who was among the attendees of the Friday meeting, remained less optimistic describing Magogo as a ‘cunning’ guy.

“If there is honesty in what the president said, this is a good move. But if it is the other way round, we wasted our time,” Ssimbwa told Sports Nation.

“Magogo is very intelligent, he is cunning and can sweet talk a bad cause.”

The former Sofapaka coach, however, welcomed the move to form an association.

“It has been long overdue. We have started a good journey, we are lacking so many things because most of us concentrated on playing football only,” the tactician added.

“If we have to progress, we need to organise our association first because we are no longer in the books of Fufa, we shall progress if Fufa gives us a hand.”

Ssimbwa played for the Cranes in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

As Magogo urged the ex-internationals to work together, he was quick to call for an end of the attacks directed at Fufa.

“The federation is always open to receive concerns from all football stakeholders. We have tried the best to cater for ex-internationals and we can solve issues without fighting,” Magogo said during the meeting.

“Life outside football is far different from football life. People can easily forget all about you when you retire and most of you don’t believe in yourself.

“You should use the opportunity available. Deciding to attack the federation instead, you won’t be closer to the opportunities available. The relationship with the federation must be strong.

“Let’s have an Ex–Internationals Association. The federation is ready to support it. The Uganda Football Players’ Association is different from the Ex–International Association. Regulate your association and have it registered.”

The retired players who attended the meeting include:

Fred Tamale, Andrew Lule, Richard Malinga, Lawrence Kizito, Paul Mutakabala, Simon Masaba, Sadiq Wassa, Thomas Musoke, Abubakar Tabula, Umaru Ssenoga, Godfrey Nyola, Iddi Batambuze, Mathias Kawesa, George Ssemwogerere, Paul Ssali Mukisa, Phillip Ssozi, Sam Ssimbwa, Issa Ssekatawa, Jackson Mayanja, Nestroy Kizito, Steven Bengo, Mutatwala Lubogo, Ibrahim Buwembo, Isaac Nkaada, Ibrahim Kirya, Patrick Ntege, Ally Ssendegeya, Ibrahim Kizito, Titi Camala, Sam Kawalya, Trasford Nsereko, Fred Mukasa, Sam Kabugo, Kefa Kisala, Barnabas Mwesige, Gibby Kalule, James Odoch, Farouk Meywa, Ibrahim Kongo, Ronald Kamoga, Hakim Magumba, Edward Kalungi, Joseph Ssemanda, Dan Ntale, Steven Bogere, Robert Mukiibi and Fred Kajoba.