URA FC 2-1 Vipers SC: In-form Tax Collectors down Venoms to go top

Sam Ssimbwa's side continued their dominance over their direct league rivals as they picked up a sixth straight win

Uganda Revenue Authority claimed a 2-1 Premier League win over Vipers SC at the Arena of Visions Stadium in Bombo to go top of the table on Saturday.

Shafik Kagimu and Steven Mukwala scored for the Tax Collectors before Ceasar Manzoki found the back of the net for the Venoms late in the second half.

Bbosa Byaruhanga made the first attempt on goal for Vipers in the seventh minute as the visitors settled faster than the Tax Collectors.

Joseph Dhata ensured URA were not getting an opener in the 10th minute when he reacted quickly to clear the ball from Mukwala's feet.

Benjamin Nyakoojo almost scored an own goal in the 11tth minute as he attempted to clear when Vipers' Disan Galiwango delivered a powerful and accurate cross into their area.

A foul on Davis Ssali saw Vipers' Siraje Sentamu booked in the 16th minute of play. Thereafter, the Venoms saw their penalty appeal rejected by referee Willaim Oloya in the 20th minute when Ashraf Mugume looked to have handled the ball.

Ibrahim Orit was fouled in the 26th minute by Mukwala but the consequent free-kick did not trouble URA's Hannington Ssebwalunyo. Yunus Sentamu and Hudu Mulikyi collided as they vied for an aerial ball and the former was lucky to continue after he looked like the one who had been hit hard.

The Premier League champions almost broke the deadlock in the 37th minute when Orit received a good cross from Byaruhanga but ended up heading wide from a good goal-scoring chance.

Vipers' goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora was called to action in the 39th minute when he parried away a free-kick by URA's Ivan Sserubiri that was headed for the top corner.

Kagimu scored the opener for URA in the 40th minute with a low drive to help Ssimbwa's men go into the half-time break with a slim lead.

After the break, Vipers' Allan Kayiwa would have scored an equaliser in the 50th minute but his effort went out from close range.

Fred Kajoba made changes in the 51st minute when he replaced Kayiwa and David Bagoole with Paul Mucureezi and Manzoki. Despite the changes, Vipers conceded the second goal in the 59th minute when Mukwala scored for the Tax Collectors.

Ssebwalunyo, with a superb save, denied Byaruhanga from scoring for Vipers on the hour mark as the visitors launched one attack after the other in search of goals. Eight minutes later, Sentamu wasted another chance that would have halved the deficit for the Kitende club.

Kajoba made another change in the 70th minute when Richard Basangwa came on to replace Byaruhanga before Ssebwalunyo saved URA from conceding in the 71st minute when he stopped Mucureezi's fierce shot.

Manzoki scored for the hard-working Venoms in the 74th minute before the teams broke for the second water break.

Basangwa was yellow-carded in the 88th minute for simulation when Vipers swarmed URA's area in search of an equaliser.

Additional minutes were not enough for Vipers to find a goal that would have seen them pick up a point away from home.