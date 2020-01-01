UPL Transfers: Wakiso Giants sign Kasule from Kampala Junior Team

The Purple Sharks have unveiled their first signing as they strengthen squad ahead of the new season set for August

Wakiso Giants have confirmed the arrival of Ibrahim ‘Owen’ Kasule ahead of the new Uganda Premier League (UPL) season.

The Purple Sharks have signed the attacking midfielder from the Kampala Junior Team on a three-year contract and with an option to extend it for a further year.

The club have revealed the new signing on their official website by stating: “Wakiso Giants is delighted to confirm the signing of Ibrahim 'Owen' Kasule from Kampala Junior Team [KJT].

“Kasule signs on a three-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.”

The 22-year-old Kasule had previously turned out for Nansana United and Buddu Ssaza where he emerged as the Most Valuable Player in 2018.

He also won the MVP during the University Football League where he managed to captain Lawrence University in 2019, and also won the Best Midfielder of the season in the same competition.

On signing for Wakiso, Kasule said: “It’s a big step in my career and am looking forward to utilising the opportunity well.

“I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success to this club.

“I want to thank my previous clubs especially KJT for everything they have done for me. Not so many clubs would show trust to a player who hasn’t tasted top tier football yet but am ready and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”

Wakiso will play in the top-flight for another season after they avoided relegation in the 2019-20 campaign when the league was ended owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wakiso finished the league in position 10 with Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) crowning Vipers SC, who were leading the league table, with former champions KCCA FC coming second.

Maroons FC, Uganda Cup champions Proline FC and Tooro United were all relegated, Myda FC and UPDF earned slots in the top-tier while Kiboga, Kataka, Kitara and Ndejje will face off in the play-offs to produce the third team that will grace the top-tier in the 2020/21 season.