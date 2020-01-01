UPL Transfers: Record league champions SC Villa set to release nine players

The Jogoos management is said to have held a final meeting earlier this week and decided to part ways with some players in order to rebuild

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) record champions SC Villa are reportedly on the verge of sacking nine players.

In a bid to rebuild a fresh team for the next season, the Jogoos are understood to have laid down plans to release Brian Nsubuga, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Albert Mugisa, Hood Kakooza, Charles Lwanga, Ambrose Kirya, Samson Kirya, Ibrahim Kibumba and Ronald Magwali.

Coach Edward Kaziba is said to have forwarded a list of players he would like the club to sign but bureaucratic delays have not allowed the club to act on his request.

More teams

Lwanga has already completed a move to former champions KCCA FC while Kirya is reportedly in talks with Wakiso Giants.

According to reports, SC Villa held a final meeting on July 28 at the club’s house in Kampala after which they arrived at the decision to release the players.

Kalyowa, who is in the reported list of players to be released, called on the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) to act on the Jogoos' failure to pay him for months.

“When I see Fufa coming up to help ex-internationals in financial aspects, I wonder why it can’t help active players who are not deliberately paid by their clubs,” the midfielder is quoted as saying by Football256.

“But why Fufa for real?”

The former Soana midfielder claims he has not received payment for the last 10 months.

“Imagine serving a team with a debt of 10 months and going through this Covid-19 period with five kilograms of rice from Fufa only to hear a group of fellow players receive a salary of two months,” he lamented further.

“Just because some of us have expired contracts or we are not good enough for the club?

“Does it mean we didn’t work for the club. We are always taken as bad always on issues concerning money in Uganda but this is too much to handle.”

Uganda clubs are in the business of releasing and signing players and should the sacking of the nine by the 16-time league champions get confirmed, it will be the second-highest number after Express FC released 18.

Article continues below

When Fufa cancelled the league, the Jogoos were third with 46 points.