UPL Transfers: Media ‘released’ players for SC Villa – CEO Mubiru

Reports dominated media coverage in Uganda on Thursday that the record league champions were set to part ways with nine stars

SC Villa CEO Shawn Mubiru has dismissed reports the club is set to release nine players in the ongoing transfer window.

In a Twitter response, Mubiru stated that no such decision has been made by the club’s top hierarchy so far.

“What the media did was to release some of the players that we have not told to seek opportunity elsewhere. That was unprofessional and wrong,” Tweeted Mubiru.

“Next time, avoid writing one-sided rumours. It is not that I am not available for comment. I do appreciate balanced reporting.

“We have chosen to take a very disciplined path even when we have agreed to part with our former players, we would like to give them the same respect they had while coming in, the coach will come out soon to set the agenda.

“Until they are facts at your disposal what you have is purely speculation. I have taken a decision at the club to have fewer words and more work. Not very soon you will have knowledge about.”

CLUB POSITION: We have chosen to take a very disciplined path even when we have agreed to part with our former players, we would like to give them the same respect they had while coming in, the coach will come out soon to set the agenda. — Shawn (@ShawnMubiru) July 29, 2020

According to reports, Brian Nsubuga, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Albert Mugisa, Hood Kakooza, Charles Lwanga, Ambrose Kirya, Samson Kirya, Ibrahim Kibumba and Ronald Magwaliare are the players set to be released in order to create room for the newcomers.

The official also responded to the reports that some players have not been paid over a long period of time.

“On unpaid players’ salaries, I have been clear from day one, that all those that have taken part in serving the club whether non-playing and playing staff will be paid once the club is in the position to do,” concluded Mubiru.

“Just like any business, the club is also struggling in these times.”

Kalyowa, who os in the reported list of the players to leave, was the first one to open up on the matter of salary delays.

“Imagine serving a team with a debt of 10 months and going through this Covid-19 period with five kilograms of rice from Fufa only to hear a group of fellow players receive a salary of two months,” Kalyowa said on Thursday.

“Just because some of us have expired contracts or we are not good enough for the club?

“Does it mean we didn’t work for the club? We are always taken as bad always on issues concerning money in Uganda but this is too much to handle.”

SC Villa finished third last season despite numerous off-pitch challenges.