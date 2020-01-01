UPL transfers: KCCA FC seal double signing of Lwanga and Mugume

The Kassairo Boys have officially confirmed the arrival of the two players as they beef up the squad ahead of next season

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have started their restructuring process by swooping for striker Charles Lwanga and midfielder Ashraf “Fadiga” Mugume.

The 13-time league champions, who are reeling from losing the 2019-20 Ugandan Premier League (UPL) title to rivals Vipers SC, unveiled their two players on Sunday at their Lugogo Stadium.

Both players were free agents with Lwanga having run down his contract and parted ways with SC Villa while Mugume was at Police FC.

Both players have confirmed their happiness after sealing the new deals, with the club not revealing the duration of the contracts.

Lwanga has promised the club fans to expect more goals: “I am happy to be here. I want to score goals, make the fans happy and win trophies with KCCA,” the player told the club’s official Facebook page.

Mugume has revealed the same reason why he signed for the former champions: "I joined KCCA because of the way they play, they are organized and the fans should expect goals from me.”

Mugume was let go by the UPL 2019/20 champions Vipers SC in January and is said to have been training with KCCA for some time now. Mugume joined the Venom's first team during the 2017/18 season.

He, however, did not cement a permanent place in the first team and was later allowed to go on a loan stint to Police FC.

Serving the Law Enforcers, the central midfielder scored three goals and provided five assists as he enjoyed a good time under coach Abdalla Mubiru.

He returned to his parent club before the cancelled season began and featured in four games, including a start against relegated Maroons FC.

The other appearances came against Onduparaka FC, Kyetume FC, and against Sam Ssimbwa's Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC).

Lwanga has joined the previous league champions from SC Villa. He had reported Villa to the Players' Status Committee after the club had reportedly failed to pay him salary for nine months.

Lwanga joined Villa in 2019 under coach Douglas Bamweyana and had signed a contract that would have seen him serve the Jogoos for five years.

KCCA are also understood to be in final stages of finalising the signing of Pius Obuya from Maroons. Obuya is thought to be an apt replacement for Allan Okello, who left in January for Paradou AC.