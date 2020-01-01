UPL Transfers: Kaziba has no power to stop SC Villa exodus

The Jogoos tactician says he has no power to stop key players leaving the club in the ongoing transfer window

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba has admitted he has no power to stop the ongoing exodus of players from the Uganda Premier League (UPL) giants.

Villa, who last won the UPL title 16 years ago under coach Micho Sredojevic, are struggling to remain afloat for next season after losing some of their key players, with more also expected to leave before the transfer window shuts.

The most notable player to have left the club is young striker Charles Lwanga, who signed for former champions KCCA FC; Bashir Mutanda has asked for a release letter, with Ambrose Kirya, and forward David Owori also on their way out.

More teams

The club will also release Emmanuel Kalyowa and Yayo Lutimba after deciding against renewing the duo’s contracts.

It is a situation that has left coach Kaziba a worried man, insisting he has no power to stop the exit of players since the management does not have money to meet their demands.

“There are players leaving, that is true,” Kaziba is quoted by Daily Monitor, “They are leaving because their demands could not be met by the club.

“I don’t feel good about it [players leaving] but again we have to move on and so we have to get other players definitely.

“Definitely, it hurts but there are still some other good players at the club. It [losing his best players] does not fit into my ambitions for the club but it is something that I can’t do anything about.

Article continues below

“My bosses couldn’t come through on the players’ demands but at the end of the day, we have to work. I spoke to the players and they told me their side of the bargain, then I spoke to my bosses, they also told me their side and so we are in such a situation, which is not good really.”

Villa put up a good display in the last campaign after they managed to finish the season in the third position.

The season was ended by the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic with Vipers SC being declared the champions.