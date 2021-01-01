UPL referee banned after costly mistake in Wakiso Giants vs Police FC match

The official ruled out a goal that would have helped the visitors get a positive outcome away

Ugandan Premier League Jane Mutonyi has been banned for one month by the Referees Disciplinary Panel for wrongfully ruling out a goal in the Police FC against Wakiso Giants match played on April 28 at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

The hosts won 3-1 after Joshua Lubwama scored a brace in that particular game, with Viane Sekajugo scoring the third while the Cops scored theirs courtesy of Herman Wasswa.

With the score at 3-1, Wasswa managed to beat the defenders and the goalkeeper for his team's second in the 84th minute but was shocked when Mutonyi ruled it out, stating the ball had gone out of play which was not the case.

She advised centre referee George Nkurunziza against allowing the goal to stand, something that was not taken lightly by the Police players and officials. Later reviews proved the official was wrong.

As a result, disciplinary proceedings were opened against Mutonyi and she was found guilty, and as result, she has been banned from officiating for one month.

The ban took effect on May 7 and will expire at the lapse of 30 days.

Meanwhile, Express FC are aiming at completing a double over Police when they meet on Saturday in their UPL assignment at Wankulukuku.

Head coach Wasswa Bbosa concedes it will not be easy, but he has exuded confidence they will get maximum points from the Cops after 1-0 in the initial meeting.

"We shifted our focus to the league immediately after we advanced to the cup quarters," the tactician stated.

"We respect Police because they are a decent side with a good coach but the target remains winning all our home games to keep in reach with the table leaders."

On his part, forward Mustafa Kiragga maintained their focus is to win to make their home ground a fortress for teams and they have prepared well to beat Police.

Article continues below

"Advancing to the quarter-finals of the Uganda Cup was a major boost for the team and as we prepare to face Police tomorrow [Saturday], the focus is on getting maximum points,” Kiragga told the same portal.

"We have always wanted to make home a fortress and the game against Police won’t be any different, the boys have prepared well and I am positive we shall win."