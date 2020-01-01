UPL need financial stability, not reforms - Express FC's Bbosa

Fufa came out with proposals which will drastically change how Ugandan clubs will be run but the coach has pointed out immediate needs instead

The financial stability of Ugandan Premier League (UPL) clubs must be the immediate reforms the Football Federation of Uganda Associations (Fufa) should look into, Express FC head coach Wasswa Bbosa has said.

Fufa proposed a number of radical reforms that could affect the face of Ugandan football, among them reducing the number of UPL teams from 16 to 12.

Bbosa feels what should be looked into first is the financial capacity of top-tier teams and not anything else

More teams

“I do not want to come off as one against the new reforms to the league structure, because I want to give the federation a benefit that these reforms are for the better,” Bbosa told Football256.

“However, I argue sincerely there are areas regarding club football that require almost immediate attention.

“I think Fufa should have looked at the financial bit of clubs because professional football requires even bigger financing which I do not think our clubs have the muscle to handle.

“I have been a victim of unfulfilled contractual obligations, and it does not end with me, but the players alike. Some have gone months without pay, while others still owe clubs.

“Such should be sorted before we can think of taking on professionalism, but I am hopeful the champions of this move have the solutions to the current problems.”

Bbosa voiced his objection that the new proposed reforms will help clubs revolutionise how they are run.

“We all want to have a professional league, but how do we achieve that specific goal matters a lot,” quipped Bbosa.

“The biggest question is how braced are our clubs for the demands of professional football?

“I think clubs themselves need more capacity especially at the strategic level because you and I know how much they struggle to stay afloat.”

Meanwhile, Police FC's coach Abdalla Mubiru has already voiced his support for the reforms.

“I want to think that for the federation to come out with these reforms, it is geared towards improving the quality and standard of football in the top leagues,” Mubiru said in an earlier interview.

“And if you want to improve quality, you need to have a nucleus, with which you start with. To be within the 10 clubs that will stay in the top flight, clubs will have to set up the right structures in place to survive, therefore I am for these reforms.”

Another prominent feature in Fufa's reform is the requirement that every club should run a junior team.