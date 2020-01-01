UPL giants KCCA FC reveal concrete StarTimes Stadium redevelopment plan

The project is expected to consume at least USh10 billion with the whole work expected to last for at least three years

Uganda Premier League (UPL) giants Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) have revealed concrete plans to redevelop their own StarTimes Stadium at Lugogo.

The club's chairman Martin Ssekajja revealed the plans to upgrade the stadium will commence in three months’ time and the construction is expected to last for at least three years.

According to the chair, the renovation will start from the VVIP section, before moving to the Platinum side and will conclude at the general stand - which is popularly known as Kirussa - with new dressings rooms, floodlights and office suites fitted.

The carrying capacity of the stadium is expected to be 10,000.

“So many people have been wondering what’s happening with the construction of the stadium but I can confirm we’ve gotten part of the funds to start construction which will begin in the next three months,” Ssekajja said as he was quoted by Football256.

“We are now looking for a contractor and we’re hopeful in the next two weeks we shall advertise the tender. We envisage this process will take a period of three years, it could have been less but since we don’t have enough money, we can only use what we have.”

Accepting how big the challenge to deliver the new stadium is, the chairman asked interested individuals to help in a way they can to see the ambitious project is completed.

“We would like to call upon sponsors, fans and KCCA FC well-wishers who can lend a helping hand to come through. We are going to create an app that everyone will use to donate their money for this project and we shall account for every penny,” concluded Ssekajja.

The administrator also revealed the amount of money they expect to spend on the project and stated they had already secured almost a quarter of the total budget.

“The club has already secured USh2.5 billion to start the construction project but the projection of the full work will be over USh10 billion. I urge sponsors and Ugandan football fans to help the club in the process to come out, and we shall have a good account of the money collected,” Ssekajja said in a separate interview with Kawowo Sports.

“KCCA FC have already approved the plans and some other paperwork will be finished in two weeks’ time.”

KCCA rivals, Vipers SC, have their own stadium, the St Mary's Stadium at Kitende.