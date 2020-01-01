UPL clubs to wait longer as StarTimes ponder whether to release sponsorship funds

The question of whether or not the teams will get a final payment for the season remains unresolved after the league was cancelled

The fourth-quarter release of sponsorship funds by StarTimes to Uganda Premier League (UPL) clubs remains uncertain after the competition was cancelled.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) cancelled the league after assessing a restart has become impossible, and now the final payment to clubs remain uncertain.

Fufa took the decision to end all sporting activities after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni extended the lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic into June.

StarTimes brand and marketing manager Isma Lule said the sponsor is set to discuss the matter soon.

They had already disbursed the first, second and the third quarter payments but the final one, which stands at USh20 Million for each club, was set to be released 30 days after the league's conclusion.

“I won’t comment on money release because we are not aware of the closure of the league. This will be decided in the discussion that Fufa will hold with StarTimes," Lule told Daily Monitor.

“As per the disbursement plan, the fourth quarter is to be paid within 30 days after the conclusion of the league," explained UPL board chairman Arinaitwe Rugyendo.

The StarTimes East Africa regional marketing manager Aldrine Nsubuga is on record saying the clubs could lose the final quarter disbursement if the league was cancelled.

“So, clubs wanting StarTimes to pay the funds for the last quarter are out of their minds, because the same way they are not making money, we are also not, our customers are also not making money because they are not working,” Nsubuga said in an earlier interview.

“That won’t be possible, the same away the league is on hold, if it doesn’t resume, that means everything else can’t resume.”

The UPL clubs had asked Fufa whether they stood to benefit from the Fifa $500,000 financial relief plan. The Zurich body gave its member associations the money in order to help them deal with the effects of the coronavirus.

Fufa then wrote a letter to Fifa to enquire whether the UPL clubs' prayers can be granted allowances from the payment but a response is yet to arrive.

“The decision of the Executive Committee is that Fufa has used the same information to provide data to Fifa for the probable fund yet to come,” Magogo told the same publication.

“When a response is received from Fifa, definitely we will come out and communicate it. Fifa has assured us of specific support and that it will be very soon.”

Fufa cancelled the league and awarded the UPL championship title to Vipers SC.