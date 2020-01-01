UPL clubs to finally receive money from title sponsors

The clubs can finally afford a smile after their league sponsors confirmed they will disburse funds any time now after ending the standoff

The Uganda Premier League (UPL) clubs will finally receive the third quarter disbursement of funds from StarTimes after the title and broadcast sponsors and Fufa ended a temporary standoff.

StarTimes Brand and marketing manager Isma Lule confirmed to Daily Monitor on Thursday the meeting they held with their partners at Fufa House in Mengo on Tuesday was a fruitful one.

“We all agreed to tie the loose ends and then we shall be good to go,” said Lule.

More teams

“If both parties fulfil their duties this week, we should be disbursing the money. One guarantee at least is that the money will be disbursed before the end of the month.”

The development is a timely boost especially to clubs and match officials who are reeling from the brunt of a coronavirus-enforced league break.

The government last week banned all gatherings and events of more than 10 people, including sporting activities, as one of the measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The global pandemic has virtually brought the world to its knees with national leagues and major sporting events such as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Euro 2020 championships, Afcon qualifiers and Chan finals.

The suspension of Uganda Premier League, in particular, has left clubs feeling desperate and concerned.

Article continues below

Players rely on match bonuses while some match officials also heavily look to their activities on and off the pitch during matchdays to keep their domestic end of the bargain.

Each of the 16 top-flight clubs is entitled to about Shs70m a season, while the referees also receive the same amount.

StarTimes, Fufa and the UPL in August 2018 entered a 10-year deal worth $7.2m (Shs27b) to broadcast the competition.