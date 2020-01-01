UPL clubs should be ready for ‘MYDA Storm and flair' – CEO Muwanguzi

The club was promoted to the top-tier from the Big League and has now made public their targets in the maiden season set to start on October 17

MYDA FC CEO Hannington Muwanguzi has claimed he has not received any report indicating they have been fined USh1 million for failing to submit the mandatory club licensing documents.

MYDA, the newly-promoted side and Onduparaka FC, were each fined one million shillings but Muwanguzi said the club has not learned of the development from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa).

“I haven’t received any communication from the Federation (Fufa) about the fine,” Muwanguzi said as was quoted by Sports Nation.

“Our file of documents for licencing is already at Fufa as I talk now. It was received by the licensing manager and I was still in the timeframe given to us.

“I have to say we were not late because we cannot submit papers before the Club Pro agenda which we did last weekend.

“We were given a period of a week to submit our documents and so the papers were submitted and I haven’t seen any fine slapped on us – I think there is just miscommunication.”

URA, Busoga United, BUL, Mbarara City, Police, Bright Stars, UPDF, Express, SC Villa, Kyetume and Vipers SC have already submitted part of the minimum requirements and were consequently fined USh500,000.

The deadline to submit the documents was extended to August 7 as none of the Fufa Big League sides had brought forward their documents.

Muwanguzi also explained what they plan to achieve in the Premier League.

“Our target is to remain in the league because we have never dreamt of taking a step backwards for the time we have spent in football, so we have not just come to play but to compete,” he concluded.

“We have something new we are bringing in Ugandan football, something which has been missing so everybody should get prepared to see flair in Ugandan football called ‘MYDA Storm’.

“We are still recruiting but we have our initial younger players we started with from the beginning.

“We are just looking forward to adding only those players who are going to add something different and special which we need at this stage we are at.”