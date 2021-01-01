UPDF's Kisala slams officiating and Premier League's condensed fixtures

The tactician is unhappy after his side conceded a narrow defeat against Ssimbwa's Tax Collectors

Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces FC head coach Kefa Kisala has called for improved officiating after they lost 1-0 to Premier League Uganda Revenue Authority FC on Tuesday.

UPDF were targeting another win after recording straight ones against Mbarara City and Sports Club Villa but the taxmen ended the run with a slim win. Previously, the Soldiers had lost three straight games in February as they saw their form slump in the top-tier.

A goal from URA's Steven Mukwala at the half-hour mark was enough to condemn them to a defeat as Sam Ssimbwa's side moved third. Kisala called for improved officiating as he claimed his side conceded the goal in an unjust manner.

"We have been asked to improve our conduct as coaches which we have done but now we also ask our officials to raise their standards,” Kisala said as was quoted by Football256.

“They are the people in charge of games and we respect them but sometimes I feel that the referees manipulate the rules to perhaps favour a certain team and that kills the motivation of the players.

“It is one thing to concede a goal if it is fair, but if there are unjust decisions taken against you, then it leaves you with a sour feeling."

Apart from poor officiating, the coach added congestion of fixtures is another thing that must be looked into as it affects the players' effectiveness.

“When you look at the way our league fixtures have been organised, it is unreal. There is nearly no time for necessary player recovery between games; it is absurd,” the tactician added.

“Players deserve adequate rest between games, but we played on Saturday and then on Tuesday while we also have another game on Friday.”

“It is challenging for us coaches to properly manage the load on our players and like you have seen players are starting to run out of gas and that kills the level and competitiveness of the games."

UPDF will be on duty once more on Friday when they will visit the Omondi Stadium in Lugogo to face in-form Kampala Capital City Authority on March 5. On March 9 and 16, Kisala's side will play Express FC and Malaba Youth Development Association respectively before another tie against Wakiso Giants on March 16.

Unlike fellow debutants MYDA and Kitara FC, UPDF started the season brightly and ended up being one of the top seven sides as the Premier League heads towards the halfway mark.

MYDA and Kitara are wallowing deep in the relegation zone and are without wins in their last five games.