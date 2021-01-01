'UPDF FC coach Kisala did not forgive me for missing penalty' - Okot

The defender is a free agent and is now in the market for a new club

Defender Fred Okot believes he was released by Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side UPDF FC for missing a penalty against Kyetume FC in a match his former side eventually lost by a solitary goal.

The player was let go from the promoted side alongside goalkeeper Tony Kyamera, winger Juma Ssebaduka and defenders Najib Gwaidu Tusaba, and Ronnie Kisekka. The defender says he asked for forgiveness for missing the penalty but the coach, Kefa Kisala, did not grant him one.

"The reason I was released was because of missing a spot-kick in the 90th minute," Okot said as quoted by Sports Nation.

"There was some misunderstanding and when the game ended, I even asked for forgiveness from the team and the coach. The team forgave me but the coach didn’t.

The defender has further explained how he knew his coach did not forgive his act of taking a penalty, despite not being the first taker and missing it.

"We had the next game with Police FC of which I wasn’t on the lineup, that came to my mind that the coach didn’t forgive me so I decided to leave the team because I knew it may not end well," Okot continued.

"But I still love him, he is a good coach and like my father because he’s the one who turned me into who I am today. He spotted me from Lweza FC to URA FC.

"The next thing is to get another club because I am a free agent now."

In an initial interview, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashraf Miiro the five stars were released after a general review of their performance at the end of 2020.

"We decided to release five players that include Kyamera, Ssebaduka, Tusaba, Okot and Kisekka after a review of their commitment to serve the club via-a-vis the current demands and pressure at the club," Miiro said.

"Therefore varying factors for their release ranging from professional conduct, performance to commitment at work."

The released players were signed before the season began, with Kyamera arriving from Express FC after the club felt it was not tenable to keep him when he was facing challenges in getting valid national identity documents.

Competition from Yusuf Wasswa and Douglas Kisembo did not make things any better for him as he failed to make his way into the first-team on a regular basis.

Ssebadduka, signed from Bright Stars, also had issues with his national identity card as well as passport.

According to the outlet, Okot and Kisekka were shown the exit door due to allegedly poor commitment and suspected unprofessional conduct that affected their dedication at work on numerous occasions.