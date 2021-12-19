Unstoppable Mahrez hits Manchester City half-century against Newcastle

Riyad Mahrez has scored his 50th goal for Manchester City in Sunday’s 4-0 mauling of Newcastle United.



After assisting Joao Cancelo for the Citizens’ second goal in the 27th minute, the Algeria international found the net in the 63rd minute – to hand Pep Guardiola’s team a three-goal lead.

Oleksandr Zinchenko found the African with a cross from the left before he volleyed the ball beyond goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

That effort happened to be his 50th strike for the Manchester-based outfit since joining them from Leicester City in 2018 on a five-year contract.

Aside from his goal and assist, he contributed three key passes, 51 touches, 31 passes with a passing accuracy of 87.1%.

Defensively, he made two tackles, one interception and was a thorn in the flesh of the Magpies’ defenders.

After 77 minutes, the 30-year-old was substituted for Cole Palmer.

“Good result. Exceptional [result], in a not very good performance at all,” Guardiola told the media, as per the club website.

“We were lucky for the goal we scored at the beginning of the game. The second goal was a brilliant action from Joao [Cancelo], but the way we played in the first half was one of the poorest of the season.

“The first half was a dangerous position. The second half was much, much better.

“During the season this can happen. It’s normal. You can’t be brilliant all the time.

“We more than deserved the victory but we know we can do better and better. In these types of games you might not be so brilliant, but the simple things we missed, not the complicated ones.

“To take a result is so important in this long season ahead of us.”

Article continues below

Mahrez now boasts four goals in 14 English elite division matches and he would be hoping to make it three goals from three consecutive matches when the Etihad Stadium giants welcome Leicester City on December 26.

On the international scene, the forward’s fine form is a massive boost to Algeria as they hope to defend their Africa Cup of Nations title successfully in Cameroon.

The Desert Foxes are zoned in Group E alongside Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and Cote d'Ivoire. They kick off their campaign against the Leone Stars on January 11 at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.