University of Washington goalkeeper Mia Hamant dies from kidney cancer at 21

Hamant was first diagnosed in April 2025 with Stage 4 SMARCB1-deficient kidney cancer, a rare form of the condition. She stepped away from team activities immediately but remained a constant presence on the sidelines, continuing to attend classes while undergoing treatment. The Big Ten later honored her with the 2025 Sportsmanship Award, recognizing her impact on and off the field.

Her diagnosis prompted an outpouring of support across the sporting community. Thousands of dollars were raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help cover her treatment costs. The University of Washington softball team released a statement in her honor, while USL League Two club West Seattle Junction unveiled a special kit - donating 10 percent of all proceeds to Hamant’s family.

The university released a statement Thursday afternoon announcing her passing:

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Mia Hamant after her courageous battle with cancer. Mia inspired everyone around her with her strength and spirit. Our love is with her family, teammates, and all who knew her. Her legacy will forever live in Husky Athletics."

Washington head coach Nicole Van Dyke also sent her condolences: "Mia was the heart of our program - someone who lifted up everyone around her with her joy, courage, and kindness. Even in the most difficult moments, she showed an unshakable spirit that inspired her teammates and coaches every single day."