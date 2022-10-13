Union SG's Boniface sends signal to Nigeria with brace against SC Braga

Victor Boniface was on song twice as Union St. Gilloise recorded a 3-3 draw with SC Braga in Thursday’s Europa League encounter.

Boniface bags brace vs Braga

His third in two games in Europe

A Super Eagles prospect

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Nigeria youth international helped the Belgian First Division A side earn a point against the Portuguese side inside King Power at Den Dreef. Vitor Oliveira shot the visitors ahead in the 15th minute after he was teed up by Ricardo Horta. That lead lasted for five minutes with Boniface restoring parity thanks to an assist from Bart Nieuwkoop. Oliveira completed a first-half hat-trick with two more goals, albeit, that did not discourage the hosts from putting up a good fight. The 21-year-old scored for the second time two minutes after the hour mark to rescue his team from defeat after Dante Vanzeir had scored Union SG’s second.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite his rich scoring form in the Europa League – where he has contributed three goals in two outings plus two goals in the Belgian topflight, Boniface has not been invited to Nigeria's senior national team. Should he find the net again this weekend, that could inspire Jose Peseiro to invite him for this month’s international friendlies against Costa Rica and Portugal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After impressing for 90 minutes, the former Flying Eagles’ forward was replaced by Oussama El Azzouzi while Cote d'Ivoire's Simon Adingra and Morocco's Ismael Kandouss played from start to finish.

THE STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Boniface was selected to the Nigeria U20 squad to play the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations but had to withdraw from the squad due to injury.

WHAT NEXT FOR BONIFACE? The former Bodo/Glimt player would be hoping to continue his hot streak when his team visit KV Oostende in a league outing on Sunday.